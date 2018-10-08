ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday

Hollywood stars will descend on Chicago this week as the city gears up for some of the most anticipated films of the year.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hollywood stars will descend on Chicago this week as the city gears up for some of the most anticipated films of the year.

The 54th annual Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday. Mimi Plauche, the festival's artistic director, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about what guests will see opening night.

The film fest runs through Oct. 21 at AMC River East 21, which is located at 322 E. Illinois Street in Chicago.

To check out a schedule of the screenings and events or to buy tickets, visit www.chicagofilmfestival.com.
