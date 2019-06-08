Chicago reporter makes his case against R. Kelly in new book, 'Soulless'

Two decades ago Chicago Sun Times Journalist Jim DeRogatis made public the shocking allegations that R&B Superstar R Kelly sexually abused underage girls.DeRogatis never stopped chasing the R Kelly saga and now you can read about his experiences in his new book "Soulless: The Case Against R Kelly."Jim DeRogatis has some appearances coming up including one at 7:00 Saturday night at The Hideout on West Wabansia.Admission is $10.He'll also be appearing at the Chicago Humanities Fest on June 13 at the Chop Shop on North Avenue.For more information about