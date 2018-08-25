CHICAGO (WLS) --The 7th annual Chicago Women's Funny Festival is taking place this weekend.
The festival is the largest of its kind in the nation and features Katie Rich, Jen Murray, Mary Kennedy, Amanda McQueen, Holly Laurent and more.
Mollie Rehner is the producer of the festival and she joined ABC7 Saturday morning.
Event: 7th Annual Chicago Women's Funny Fest at Stage 773
Date: Saturday, August 25 and Sunday 26, 2018
Hours: From 4:30 - 11 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday at 2 - 7 p.m.
Address: Stage 773 at 1225 W. Belmont
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Individual ticket prices are $15, and festival passes are available for $60 (Saturday), $55 (Sunday)
All tickets and festival passes may be purchased at www.Stage773.com, by phone at 773.327.5252, or in person at the Stage 773 box office.