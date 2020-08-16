Arts & Entertainment

Chicagoan Shekar Jayaraman talks about his experience on new Netflix show 'Indian Matchmaking'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoan Shekar Jayaraman is featured on the new Netflix show "Indian Matchmaking."

He joined ABC7 Sunday morning to discuss what the experience was like.

Over the course of eight episodes, the show follows single millennials who have decided that it's time to revisit methods from the past and look to the experts.

"Indian Matchmaking" takes a look at romance within the Indian culture and the evolution of arranged marriages

"Arranged marriages are a major part of Indian culture," he said.

Elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia guides the participants towards their perfect match.

Jayaraman's second date took place in Chicago!

Watch Jayaraman's journey only on Netflix.
