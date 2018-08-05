ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

City announces plans to improve eastern end of Riverwalk

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is officially announcing Sunday a $10 million plan to revamp part of Chicago's Riverwalk.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is officially announced Sunday a $10 million plan to revamp part of Chicago's Riverwalk.

The revamp will improve the eastern end of the Riverwalk from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive.

The project includes new outdoor seating, children's play areas, upgraded landscaping, art installations, new pedestrian access points, and restaurants. The plan also calls for the development of a marketplace on the east end for additional concessions.

"The Riverwalk changed the way people interact with the Chicago River, transforming the waterfront into the city's next recreational frontier," Mayor Emanuel said. "The riverfront investments we are making will make the entire 1.25 mile stretch inviting to residents and visitors, increase recreational opportunities and continue to promote economic growth."

The newly designed area is expected to open to the public by 2020.
