Colton Underwood kicks off 'The Bachelor' with 3-hour premiere Monday night

Colton Underwood is back and ready to capture hearts across America yet again.He returns for another shot of love in the 23rd season of The Bachelor. The three-hour premiere will air tonight on ABC7 at 7 p.m.Here's a little background on the Illinois native.He got his heart broken on The Bachelorette by Becca. But on Bachelor in Paradise, he broke some hearts of his own.Now, Colton Underwood is trying to find love among 30 women.Some of them will do anything to get noticed by the Illinois-born bachelor.Colton is a former NFL player who grew up in Washington, Illinois. He attended Illinois State.The 26-year-old claims he is a virgin, a topic that has been a focal point during his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.The premiere will be followed by ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.