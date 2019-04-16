The H Foundation presents its 2nd Annual Comedy For Cancer at the Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The fundraiser helps support basic science cancer research studied at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.
The event features local comedy powerhouses Patti Vasquez, Tim Cavanagh, and Paul Farahvar.
To purchase tickets, Click Here.
WHEN/WHERE
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Tivoli Theatre
501 Highland Avenue
Downers Grove
TICKETS:
Single General Admission: $50
Couple's General Admission: $90
VIP Admission (for one): $75 and includes a meet and greet with comedians before the show, food and priority show seating.
Additional concessions are available for purchase for all guests.
Comedy for Cancer: Curing cancer one laugh at a time
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News