Comedy for Cancer: Curing cancer one laugh at a time

By Rachel Davis
The H Foundation presents its 2nd Annual Comedy For Cancer at the Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The fundraiser helps support basic science cancer research studied at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

The event features local comedy powerhouses Patti Vasquez, Tim Cavanagh, and Paul Farahvar.

To purchase tickets, Click Here.

WHEN/WHERE

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Tivoli Theatre

501 Highland Avenue

Downers Grove

TICKETS:

Single General Admission: $50

Couple's General Admission: $90

VIP Admission (for one): $75 and includes a meet and greet with comedians before the show, food and priority show seating.

Additional concessions are available for purchase for all guests.
