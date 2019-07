Comedy for Cancer: Curing cancer one laugh at a time

The H Foundation presents its 2nd Annual Comedy For Cancer at the Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The fundraiser helps support basic science cancer research studied at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.The event features local comedy powerhouses Patti Vasquez, Tim Cavanagh, and Paul Farahvar.To purchase tickets, Click Here. Wednesday, April 17, 2019Tivoli Theatre501 Highland AvenueDowners Grove$50$90$75 and includes a meet and greet with comedians before the show, food and priority show seating.Additional concessions are available for purchase for all guests.