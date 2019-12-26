Arts & Entertainment

Northwestern-born comedy group returns to Evanston for holiday show

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An improvisational comedy group that formed in 1979 is making a return to Evanston.

The Practical Theater Company was formed by Northwestern University students decades ago, and Julia Louis Dreyfus was part of it.

Some of the originals got together to put on a holiday show this weekend.

Paul Barrosse, Victoria Zielinski and Dana Olsen spoke with ABC7 about the performance.

The show, called "A Big Holiday Bag o' Fun" is playing Saturday through New Year's Eve at Studio5 in Evanston.

Tickets range from $35 to $75, and there's a cash bar available.
