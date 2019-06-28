Cookie Monster sings 7th inning stretch at Wrigley Field during 'Sesame Street' visit to Chicago

Surprisingly, Cookie Monster still requested fans buy him some peanuts and crackerjack rather than cookies.
LET'S GET SOME COOKIES 🍪 pic.twitter.com/TEkMZNCRZF— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 27, 2019
Cookie Monster and friends are in town through Saturday to celebrate the program's 50th anniversary. The gang's stop in Chicago is part of a nationwide road trip spanning from coast to coast.
In addition to the Friendly Confines, Cookie Monster and friends will visit the Art Institute and the Museum of Science and Industry, where they will host a free family festival and stage show on Saturday.
Cookie Monster has been sharing pictures and videos of his visit to Chicago on his Twitter account, @MeCookieMonster.