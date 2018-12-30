ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dance into 2019 at The DCBX Ultimate Tropical NYE Chicago

The DCBX Ultimate Tropical NYE Party will ring in 2019 - until 6 a.m. January 1!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ring in the New Year at a huge Latin-themed party happening in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.

At The DCBX Ultimate Tropical NYE Chicago you can learn how to mambo, salsa, and cha cha your way into 2019.

Where:Dance Center Chicago (868 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago)

When: December 31st-January 1

Latin Dance Workshops: 12pm-6pm

2019 Dance Party: 9pm-6am

Tickets: General Admission starts at $50 and VIP options start at $99

To buy tickets visit https://www.tropicalnye.com/ or text NewYears to 64600 for a discount.
