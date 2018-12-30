Dance into 2019 at The DCBX Ultimate Tropical NYE Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Ring in the New Year at a huge Latin-themed party happening in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.
At The DCBX Ultimate Tropical NYE Chicago you can learn how to mambo, salsa, and cha cha your way into 2019.
Where:Dance Center Chicago (868 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago)
When: December 31st-January 1
Latin Dance Workshops: 12pm-6pm
2019 Dance Party: 9pm-6am
Tickets: General Admission starts at $50 and VIP options start at $99
To buy tickets visit https://www.tropicalnye.com/ or text NewYears to 64600 for a discount.