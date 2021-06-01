disney

Disney Plus 'Launchpad' series spotlights 6 diverse short stories by new directors

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney's 'Launchpad' series puts diverse stories on screen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Launchpad is a new platform that's giving diverse artists a place to tell their stories.

The new program has created six inventive short films you can now stream on Disney Plus.

"It's a rigorous process of reviewing scripts, reviewing short films, meeting with filmmakers, interviewing them and identifying the things that we think will resonate have heart, are really personal and that you just feel the burden that they need to be told," said Phillip Domfeh, Senior Manager, Launchpad

Diversity is what makes the program so successful.

"I will say one really exciting thing about the program is that each director collaborated with creative executive mentors across the company and so they took our filmmakers talent and really amplified it, uplifted it and so treating these shorts with the same love and attention the way they do for example on the Mandalorian," said Mahin Ibrahim, Disney's Director of Diversity & Inclusion Mahin Ibrahim

"I couldn't be more proud, really it's an honor to get to work with them it's, it's an honor to get to uplift artists with really beautiful life affirming stories and I think in a time like this, that's the space you want to be in," said Domfeh.

All the Launchpad films are now streaming on Disney Plus - Disney, the parent company of ABC.

Applications for next season are being taken through June 11th with diversity and inclusion as the goals of the program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomoviesmoviedisneydisney+ streaming servicediversityrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Meet Cruella's trusty sidekicks
'Cruella' Review | Film's blend of drama, comedy worth the wait
Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste says filming Disney's 'Cruella' was 'dream job'
'Cruella' director on big, brash movie perfect for return to theaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber driver shot in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
Chicago lifts quarantine, testing requirements for all travelers
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 8 deaths
'Kitten Season' inspires PAWS Chicago summer adoption challenge
$42.2B state budget proposal moves to Gov. Pritzker's desk
Show More
Largest African American Culver's franchise owner opens North Side location
Chicago murders, shooting victims down last month compared to 2020
Hilton Chicago to reopen following year-long pandemic hiatus
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
More TOP STORIES News