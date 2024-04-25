Celebrate your favorite animated characters as Pixar Fest kicks off at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Everyone's favorite Pixar characters are coming to life at the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest, a monthslong extravaganza that begins Friday.

You can meet 18 different characters at the Fantasyland Theater during the Pixar Pals Playtime Party where there will be games, crafts and food. You can even take dance lessons from your favorite characters.

"It is the perfect destination for any Pixar fan of any age," said cast member Mirna Hughes.

"You're gonna see it through entertainment, character encounters, food and beverage, merchandise. I mean, what isn't themed Pixar during this time?"

You'll want to be sure to catch the new parade at California Adventure - "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" There are new floats loaded with plenty of fun.

And you can finish the night off back at Disneyland by watching the skies come alive with the new "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular!"

Pixar Fest at Disneyland runs April 26 to Aug. 4.

