Documentary 'Love Gilda' about life of Gilda Radner premieres Friday

A new documentary comes out Friday celebrating the life and legacy of comedian Gilda Radner.

Laura Jane Hyde is CEO of Gilda's Club Chicago and joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about "Love Gilda."

Gilda's Club Chicago is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The organization provides support to anyone living with cancer as well as families and friends of those who have lost someone to cancer.

Radner died from ovarian cancer in 1989. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information on "Love Gilda," visit www.lovegilda.com. For more information on Gilda's Club Chicago, visit www.gildasclubchicago.org.
