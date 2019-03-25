Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Dre celebrates his daughter getting into USC 'on her own'

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Dre took to Instagram Sunday posting a picture with his daughter, Truly Young, and her acceptance letter to the school.

By CNN
Hip-hop luminary Dr. Dre took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his daughter's acceptance to the University of Southern California and throw shade at other rich families caught up in a national admissions scandal.

The rapper, whose real name is Andre Young, posted a picture with his daughter, Truly Young, and her acceptance letter to the school.

"My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own," the rapper wrote in the caption. "No jail time!!!!"

Dre's comment was a thinly veiled reference to the college admissions scandal in which dozens of parents are facing federal charges after accusations they cheated to get their children accepted to prestigious schools, including USC.

But critics were quick to point out in the comments of Dre's post that his daughter's acceptance to the university came just a few years after he and producer Jimmy Iovine made a $70 million donation to the school.

Dre and Iovine made the donation in 2013 to establish the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation, according to a university press release at the time.

By Sunday afternoon, Dre had deleted the post.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrapperschoolcollegeusc
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Off-duty Chicago cop killed in River North shooting identified
Striking CSO musicians halt negotiations
Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home
Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers
Quick Tip: Spring cleaning dangers
Show More
Man runs through dust devil at foot of Mayan temple
Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain ends, windy, cooler Sunday night
Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
More TOP STORIES News