Escape winter at the Chicago Botanic Garden Orchid Show

It may be cold outside, but it's warm inside at the Chicago Botanical Garden's Orchid Show Greenhouses and Galleries. This year's show captures the spirit of islands, beaches, and rainforests in places like the South Pacific and the Amazon.
In the Tropics: The Orchid Show
Date: Thru March 24
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily; Til 8 p.m. on Thursdays
Address: Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022
Admission: $12 Adults; $10 Seniors and Children
For more information, visit https://www.chicagobotanic.org/orchid
