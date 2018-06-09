ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, dies

Eunice Gayson arrives at the world premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

CNN
Actress Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl in the James Bond movies, has died, according to a tweet from the franchise's page. She was 90.

"We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in "Dr. No" and "From Russia with Love: has passed away," producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement. "Our sincere thoughts are with her family."

The British actress passed away Friday, according to her Twitter page, which called her an "amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed."

It's unclear how Gayson died.

"Dr. No," released in 1962, was the film that started it all, with Sean Connery as Agent 007 in the series based on Ian Fleming's novels about a suave British spy.

Connery first uttered the iconic introduction, "Bond, James Bond," to Gayson's character in that movie, according to the BBC.

She played the same part in the second Bond film, "From Russia With Love," in 1963.

The actress had appeared earlier in the Hammer horror film "The Revenge of Frankenstein" (1958) with Peter Cushing and later in a number of popular British TV series such as "The Saint" and "The Avengers," according to Internet Movie Database.

The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldcelebrity deathsjames bond
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Heartbreak Hotel' on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30
Woodstock dad makes movie to honor 10-year-old son who died of brain cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News