First-ever WakandaCon ends Sunday

Wakanda may be fictional, but it's really coming to life here in Chicago this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The wildly successful movie "Black Panther" is set in the land of Wakanda. Wakanda may be fictional, but it's really coming to life here in Chicago this weekend.

The new convention brings the world of Disney's "Black Panther" to life and featured panels, workshops and special guests. WakandaCon was created by siblings Ali, David and Matt Barthwell.

Ali and Dave Bathwell joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the convention.

WakandaCon
Date: Aug.3-5, Registration begins at 9 a.m., event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: Hilton Downtown Chicago, 720 South Michigan Ave.
Admission: $35
For tickets and more information, visit wakandacon2018.com.
