Floating water park on Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana to open for summer

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- A floating water park is coming back to Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana this summer.The "WhoaZone" opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Whihala Beach, 1561 Park Rd, in Whiting.It features slides, towers, trampolines and monkey bars. The water park will be open daily through August 18, weather permitting. From June 22 to July 31, the park is open until 7 p.m., and from August 1 to August 18, the park will be open until 6 p.m.Prices start around $20 for a day pass. Parking is available for $4 an hour or $20 a day. Parking meters are located throughout Whiting Lakefront Park, Whihala Beach and on 117th Street.