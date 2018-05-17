franklyHANK: The Royal Wedding, Whitney, and SNL

Coverage for the Royal Wedding begins at 4 a.m. on ABC7 on Saturday, May 19. "Good Morning America" will have a five-hour edition with Robin Roberts and David Muir.Here's the schedule:Invited guests begin arriving at St. George's Chapel.Members of the royal family will begin to arrive. Meghan Markle will arrive by car with her mother. Princes Harry and William arrive by foot and will greet those gathered within the Windsor Castle grounds.The service begins.The service concludes. Harry and Meghan exit the church together for a 25-minute carriage ride procession, waving to the crowd.A luncheon at Windsor Castle with the Queen will be held in the afternoon. Later that evening, Prince Charles will host a private dinner for 200.If 4 a.m. is way too early for you, you can pop into a local movie theater and watch the wedding on the big screen at 10 a.m. [url HREF="https://www.fathomevents.com/events/harry-and-meghan-the-royal-wedding" TARGET="_blank" REL="nofollow"]FathomEvents.com[/url] is hosting the event and three Chicago area theaters are participating.A new documentary on the life and career of singer [url HREF=" https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/05/whitney-houston-documentary-abuse" TARGET="_blank" REL="nofollow"]Whitney Houston [/url] levels serious allegations against a deceased family member. In the documentary, Houston's brother, Gary, claims he and Whitney were sexually abused by their cousin, Dee Dee Warwick, who died in 2008. Dee Dee is the sister of singer Dionne Warwick. Gary's wife, Pat, and Houston's former assistant, Mary Jones, back up the claims saying Whitney discussed the abuse with both of them, but it was a dark family secret that no one wanted to discuss."Whitney" hits theaters July 6..The season finale of "Saturday Night Live" is this weekend. Former head writer and cast member Tina Fey will be back to host for her sixth time. Nicki Minaj will be the musical guest.