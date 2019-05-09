Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' composer Ramin Djawadi coming to Chicago area for September concert

Ramin Djawadi. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for the Television AcademyAP Image)

The composer of the music for HBO's "Game of Thrones" will be performing in the south suburbs this fall.

Ramin Djawadi will bring the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 8.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 13 at ticketmaster.com.

The concert will incorporate video technology to recreate various realms from the TV show and will showcase footage from the show was as well as new imagery created exclusively for the concert.

Djawadi has won one Emmy award and has been nominated for six Emmy awards and two Grammy Awards. In addition to "Game of Thrones, Djawadi has composed music for TV shows "Westworld," "Jack Ryan," and "Prison Break" and feature films such as "A Wrinkle in Time," "Mountain Between Us," "Slender Man," "The Great Wall," "Pacific Rim," "Iron Man" and "Clash of the Titans."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttinley parkconcertlive musictelevision
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
10-year-old severely bitten while riding home on school bus
Lori Lightfoot meets with IL Congressional Delegation
2020 Census: Why it matters
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
Walmart store managers make about $175K a year
Show More
Family's car yields no clues to where Maleah Davis could be
'They left me to die': Umpire struck by hit-and-run driver
Teacher on medical leave forced to pay for her own substitute
Ezekiel Elliott to pay for funeral of slain teen football star
Man, 25, fatally shot inside Englewood home
More TOP STORIES News