The composer of the music for HBO's "Game of Thrones" will be performing in the south suburbs this fall.
Ramin Djawadi will bring the "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 8.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 13 at ticketmaster.com.
The concert will incorporate video technology to recreate various realms from the TV show and will showcase footage from the show was as well as new imagery created exclusively for the concert.
Djawadi has won one Emmy award and has been nominated for six Emmy awards and two Grammy Awards. In addition to "Game of Thrones, Djawadi has composed music for TV shows "Westworld," "Jack Ryan," and "Prison Break" and feature films such as "A Wrinkle in Time," "Mountain Between Us," "Slender Man," "The Great Wall," "Pacific Rim," "Iron Man" and "Clash of the Titans."
'Game of Thrones' composer Ramin Djawadi coming to Chicago area for September concert
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News