'Grease' returns to theaters for 40th anniversary

Movie lovers will enjoy a blast from the past when "Grease" plays in more than 700 theaters nationwide starting Sunday.
The movie musical, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, is celebrating its 40th anniversary by playing in theaters on Sunday, Wednesday and next Saturday.
There are dozens of showings across Chicago in the Chatham, Lincoln Park, Streeterville and South Loop neighborhoods.
For a full list of theaters playing "Grease", CLICK HERE.
