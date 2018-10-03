HALLOWEEN

'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters just in time for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

An event Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery celebrated 25 years of ''Hocus Pocus'' ahead of a special on Freeform later this month. (Oh My Disney)

Before the children wear costumes and run amok this All Hallows Eve, they'll have a chance to see a Halloween cult classic in theaters.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Hocus Pocus will be back on the big screen at AMC Theaters from Oct. 26 until the end of the month.


The 1993 film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters of Salem.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought through AMC's website.

If you want to watch the film from the comfort of your home, Hocus Pocus is playing more than two dozen times throughout the month, including a special about it for the anniversary.

RELATED: Full 31 Nights of Halloween line-up includes several showings of Hocus Pocus

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Pictures, Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theatermovie newshalloween
HALLOWEEN
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Daily Herald: Halloween-inspired performances coming to the Chicago area in October
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Million Little Things' takes on male breast cancer
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
Ethan Hawke directs 'Blaze,' true story of outlaw country artist Blaze Foley
Performers celebrate New York on week 2 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense rests case, closing arguments set for Thursday
Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood
1 injured after semi-trailer, motorcycle catch fire on I-80 in Joliet area
WI man who lost parts of limbs after dog lick determined to walk again
Booby-trapped wheelchair shot an FBI agent at a house rigged to ambush intruders
Lake County Jail video released after man dies in custody
8th grader shot with paintballs more than 20 times in surprise attack
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Show More
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
New touch-screen parking meters being installed across Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday
Presidential alert system test notification will be sent today
More News