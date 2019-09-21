Hundreds to audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (WLS) -- American Idol doesn't premiere until the spring of 2020, but the nationwide search for the next music superstar continues.
The show's bus tour rolled into Chicago on Saturday as hundreds of hopefuls are waiting to audition for a golden ticket.
In this 'first phase' of competition at the Winturst Arena, 200 East Cermak Road, the singers will go before a panel of show producers, who then determine whether or not they will move on to the next round later this fall.
You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Full details eligibility requirements, submissions forms, terms and conditions and specific audition locations can be found by clicking here.
Did you miss the audition? No worries! You can still submit a video application here.
