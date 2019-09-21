Arts & Entertainment

Hundreds to audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (WLS) -- American Idol doesn't premiere until the spring of 2020, but the nationwide search for the next music superstar continues.

The show's bus tour rolled into Chicago on Saturday as hundreds of hopefuls are waiting to audition for a golden ticket.

In this 'first phase' of competition at the Winturst Arena, 200 East Cermak Road, the singers will go before a panel of show producers, who then determine whether or not they will move on to the next round later this fall.

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Full details eligibility requirements, submissions forms, terms and conditions and specific audition locations can be found by clicking here.

Did you miss the audition? No worries! You can still submit a video application here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonear south sideeventsamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schaumburg mall to reopen after SUV crash, 1 in custody
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
CTA Blue Line to temporarily shut down for repairs next week
MetroSouth Medical Center stops accepting new patients
Chicago joins global climate strike, call for action on climate change
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Show More
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Waukegan corn maze opens for season
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News