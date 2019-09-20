Arts & Entertainment

Iconic 'Friends' orange couch in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The TV series "Friends" is celebrating its 25th anniversary and you can see that famous orange couch from the show here in Chicago this weekend.

The iconic piece of furniture was a centerpiece of every episode and it's on a worldwide tour. The couch made its first stop at the Grand Canyon.

The "Friends" couch is on display at the Willis Tower Skydeck Friday and Sunday and it's at Maggie Daley Park Saturday.

For more information on the couch' tour, visit Warner Brothers' website.
