IT Halloween pop-up opens in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for spooky, one Chicago bar has "It!"Pennywise, the disturbed clown who stars in the "It" universe (both on screen and on the page), is taking over Replay Lincoln Park this Halloween season.The northside bar transformed into Pennywise's playground with several surprise scares in addition to the obvious--including blood dripping down the windows.Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski compared the pop-up to a "haunted house, almost, for adults--with booze."Artist Luis Colindres, part of the team that spent around two weeks getting everything ready, said fans can even visit the house featured on the silver screen.There's no cover charge for this pop-up, which will be open nightly through November 1.Colindres added that you'll be able to see projections on the windows from the street--so even if you're not looking to visit It, you may not be able to escape Pennywise this Halloween!