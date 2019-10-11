halloween

IT Halloween pop-up opens in Chicago

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for spooky, one Chicago bar has "It!"

Pennywise, the disturbed clown who stars in the "It" universe (both on screen and on the page), is taking over Replay Lincoln Park this Halloween season.

The northside bar transformed into Pennywise's playground with several surprise scares in addition to the obvious--including blood dripping down the windows.

Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski compared the pop-up to a "haunted house, almost, for adults--with booze."

Artist Luis Colindres, part of the team that spent around two weeks getting everything ready, said fans can even visit the house featured on the silver screen.

There's no cover charge for this pop-up, which will be open nightly through November 1.

Colindres added that you'll be able to see projections on the windows from the street--so even if you're not looking to visit It, you may not be able to escape Pennywise this Halloween!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolakeviewhalloweenclownshaunted house
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
When to watch Charlie Brown Halloween special this month
Texas haunted hotel to open its doors for free this month
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Texas man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Show More
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Padres pitcher accused of breaking into Ariz. home through doggie door
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
More TOP STORIES News