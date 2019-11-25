It's a battle of the gift wrappers in new Freeform show

LOS ANGELES -- Holiday programming is in full swing on Freeform with their new series "Wrap Battle." The reality show is all about gift-wrapping and it's coming just in time for the holiday season.On The Red Carpet host Karl Schmid visited Wanda Wen's stationary store, Soolip, to get the inside scoop on all things wrapping. Wen is an expert judge on the competition show and described it as "Project Runway meets gift wrapping."On the show, nine contestants tackle holiday-style challenges and create masterpieces for the chance to win. Wen critiques the wrap-jobs alongside fellow judge Carson Kressley and host Sheryl Underwood."They all have very interesting, different qualities and gifts....The way they wrap is quite interesting," Wen revealed about the contestants. "Their personalities really come out when they're gift-wrapping."However, it wouldn't be a competition show without an elimination at the end of each episode. At the end of the season's six-week run, one champion will take home a grand prize worth $50,000.Audiences can expect to see stellar holiday creations every episode. In fact, Wen said that the most important factors she considers when deciding who will move on to the next round are execution and creativity.To see what kind of pressure the contestants are up against, Schmid tried his hand at wrapping a present for Wen to judge.Schmid attempted an artful rose bow, but his present ultimately fell short of Wen's expectations. While she delivered both critiques and compliments, Wen broke the news to Karl: "Our clients would not be happy with this."