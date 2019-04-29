jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer reflects on Ken Jennings comparison

By
"Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer used a baseball metaphor this week when asked about "Jeopardy" legend Ken Jennings, who won more than $2.5 million.

Holzhauer, Naperville native, said that on one side is Ichiro Suzuki, a rock-solid singles hitter. On the other side is Bryce Harper, who is known for his home run or bust plays.

"It's really an honor to be compared to Ken at all, but I think it's interesting because we have such different approaches to the game. You know. Sports metaphor. He's like an Ichiro, a best single hitter of all times. I'm a Las Vegas guy, Bryce Harper, swinging for the fences and going to strike out a lot. Both guys can be successful with different ways of playing which is pretty cool," Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer, a Naperville North High School alum, is now a sports gambler in Las Vegas, where the Knights hockey team was recently in the playoffs.

"Someone came up to me and said, 'That last game was painful, you got to play better tonight.' I said, 'Okay, I'll do my best.' I realized she was wearing a Knights jersey ... There's a hockey game tonight. She may not be talking about jeopardy," Holzhauer said.

Standing on this stage is something Holzhauer promised his grandma when he was a boy. Now, 25 years later, here's a question for him: How do you know the responses so quickly?

"It's a continual process. The writers put little clues into the wording and you sometimes focus on a single word and you're like - ah ha - that's what they're trying to get me," Holzhauer said.

How long can this winning streak continue?

SPOILER ALERT AHEAD ...

On Monday's show, he won again. His 18-day grand total is now $1,329,604.

Watch "Jeopardy!" at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnapervilletelevisionu.s. & worldjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jeopardy champion on superstitions, how he makes those wagers
JEOPARDY
Holzhauer to compete in Jeopardy's 'Tournament of Champions'
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
U of Chicago librarian ends Holzhauer's Jeopardy streak
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News