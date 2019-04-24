Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer tops $1-million

You can now call "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer the million-dollar man.

He surpassed that earnings mark in the shortest time ever in the game show's history.

His winnings so far total $1,061,554.

Holzhauer goes for win number 15 Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old professional gambler now holds the top seven spots for single-game winnings.

He is still a ways away from the $2.52 million that Ken Jennings took home in 2004.

But Jennings built up that prize over 74 games.

Watch Jeopardy weeknights on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentinstagram storiesjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News