Thieves target law enforcement vehicles in Edison Park, Oriole Park, Wildwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves targeted law enforcement vehicles on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

CPD issued a community alert after three law enforcement vehicles were broken into in Edison Park, Oriole Park and Wildwood.

In each incident, offenders drove up to a vehicle in a dark colored SUV, broke the window, and took items from the glove compartment and trunk.

It's unknown what the thieves took from the law enforcement's units.

The thefts happened at the following locations and dates.

- 6900-block North Owen Avenue between 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. into the morning of April 29.

- 5400-block North Oriole Avenue between 2 p.m. to 5 a.m. into the morning of April 30.

- 6700-block of North Keota Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on April 30.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call police at (312) 746-7394.

