Rideshare customer steals driver's car at gas station in Old Town, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A customer of a rideshare app stole her driver's car on the city's North Side on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station in the 100-block of North Avenue in Old Town, according to police.

The male rideshare driver was inside the gas station, when the female passenger drove away with his vehicle, CPD said.

No one was hurt. No one is in custody.

CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

