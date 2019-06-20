Arts & Entertainment

Jim Gaffigan plays a less-than-wholesome dad in 'Being Frank'

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jim Gaffigan, who hails from the Chicago area, is known for his wholesome takes on family life, but that's not quite the case in his new film "Being Frank."

"I'm playing a guy who has two families," Gaffigan explained. "I'm just loving more than one family in this."

That is the premise of "Being Frank," a comedy about a bigamist.

"I did it because I was paid a billion dollars to do this role," Gaffigan joked.

The comedian, known for his clean comedy and family-oriented topics, is jumping from standup to feature films. He's appearing in seven films this year.

"The universe is giving me a lot of acting roles and they all land, after 30 years in the business, in this year, so I'm grateful for that," he said.

"But yeah, it's a great opportunity, and 'Being Frank' is the most special one," he added. "I'm not just saying that because I'm next to the director.

Is Gaffigan difficult or easy to direct, we wondered.

"Honestly it's very easy," said director Miranda Bailey. "He's fun and e's really talented, he has quite a range."

"She would give direction, 'Let's do this scene less fat,' to me, and I was like, 'I can't be any less fat than this,' and she was like 'all right, then just hold it in,'" Gaffigan said. "Suck it in, Spanx, Spanx, I'm wearing a leotard underneath all my clothes."

Gaffigan was born in Elgin and raised in Northwest Indiana.

"I'm a region rat, the Calumet region," he said. "I didn't realize how Midwestern I was until I got to New York City but I think there's an everyman quality. I'm just your average good looking guy who's humble."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen guilty in 2016 killing outside Starbucks sentenced to 35 years
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
Brendt Christensen's ex-girlfriend testifies about wire recording from Yingying Zhang vigil
7 things you must do in Chicago this summer
Mom whose dead babies were found in home cleared of murder
Guilty: Suburban men who wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House
Family of teen sues city over fatal officer-involved shooting
Show More
Mom accused of killing special-needs son described him as 'pure evil'
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool
Sex trafficker sentenced to life in prison
PRIDE 2019: Stonewall Riots, 50 years later
CTA Orange Line hits woman who fell on tracks in McKinley Park
More TOP STORIES News