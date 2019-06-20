Jim Gaffigan plays a less-than-wholesome dad in 'Being Frank'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jim Gaffigan, who hails from the Chicago area, is known for his wholesome takes on family life, but that's not quite the case in his new film "Being Frank.""I'm playing a guy who has two families," Gaffigan explained. "I'm just loving more than one family in this."That is the premise of "Being Frank," a comedy about a bigamist."I did it because I was paid a billion dollars to do this role," Gaffigan joked.The comedian, known for his clean comedy and family-oriented topics, is jumping from standup to feature films. He's appearing in seven films this year."The universe is giving me a lot of acting roles and they all land, after 30 years in the business, in this year, so I'm grateful for that," he said."But yeah, it's a great opportunity, and 'Being Frank' is the most special one," he added. "I'm not just saying that because I'm next to the director.Is Gaffigan difficult or easy to direct, we wondered."Honestly it's very easy," said director Miranda Bailey. "He's fun and e's really talented, he has quite a range.""She would give direction, 'Let's do this scene less fat,' to me, and I was like, 'I can't be any less fat than this,' and she was like 'all right, then just hold it in,'" Gaffigan said. "Suck it in, Spanx, Spanx, I'm wearing a leotard underneath all my clothes."Gaffigan was born in Elgin and raised in Northwest Indiana."I'm a region rat, the Calumet region," he said. "I didn't realize how Midwestern I was until I got to New York City but I think there's an everyman quality. I'm just your average good looking guy who's humble."