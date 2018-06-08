ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Lithgow honored at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

EMBED </>More Videos

John Lithgow, a major star of the stage and screen, was honored at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater Gala on Navy Pier on Friday. (WLS)

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) --
John Lithgow, a major star of the stage and screen, was honored at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater Gala on Navy Pier on Friday.

Lithgow received the Spirit of Shakespeare Award at the event.

"It gives me the chance to pay tribute to Chicago Shakespeare Theater," he said. "I'm a huge fan of Chicago theater."

Lithgow is no stranger to Chicago, performing on stage here a few times, especially with the pre-Broadway premiere of the musical "Sweet Smell of Success." Lithgow said he remains close to many other Chicago actors, including Laurie Metcalf, Kevin Anderson and the late John Mahoney, who he called "a really good friend."

Lithgow acted many of the Bard's roles in his youth: His father ran a theatre company. There's one role he regrets he never played, however.

"I turned down Hamlet two or three times," he said. "It was a stupid thing to do so now I am too old to do it."

Lithgow doesn't have any Shakespearean projects coming up. Next up is the film remake of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheatermoviejohn lithgowawardChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News