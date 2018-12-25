ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jordan Peele releases trailer for his new horror film on Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Jordan Peele releases the trailer for his new horror film on Christmas.

Jordan Peele has a new story-line he's hoping will scare us.

The writer/director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.

The film, "Us", stars Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.

RELATED: 4 black screenwriters on the impact of 'Get Out' creator Jordan Peele's Oscar nod
EMBED More News Videos

Actors Betty Gabriel and Stephen Root talk about writer/director Jordan Peele's disturbing look at race relations in "Get Out."



In the movie, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.

When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil "doppelgangers" haunting them.

"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out."

EMBED More News Videos

The horror-thriller "Get Out" was released in February 2017, but Oscar voters did not forget it and even with the onslaught of so many late in the year releases, "Get Out's" star Daniel Kaluuya is nominated for best actor.



It is slated to hit theaters March 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchristmastrailersmoviemovie newsu.s. & worldOscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
'Vice' movie about former VP Dick Cheney hits theaters Christmas Day
Tom Hanks surprises fans at Calif. In-N-Out
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cardinal Cupich addresses church sex scandal during Midnight Mass
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Man, 81, missing from Brighton Park may be disoriented
Unidentified woman found dead in garbage was stabbed to death, ME says
Noseless dog seeks forever home
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
2nd Guatemalan child has died in custody, US says
Man throws 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1 of them
Show More
Indonesia tsunami: Survivors remain jittery as deaths climb to 429
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Fantasy flight helps sick kids meet Santa
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
More News