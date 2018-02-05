ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake adds 2 more shows at United Center

Justin Timberlake performs during halftime at the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots,Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
On the heels of his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Justin Timberlake has announced he will be playing an additional two shows in Chicago this year.

Timberlake had previously announced a March 27 performance at the United Center as part of his "The Man of the Woods Tour." On Monday, an additional show on March 28 at the United Center was announced, as well as a show on October 5 at the United Center.

Tickets for the March shows at the United Center are on sale now. For the October show, tickets for the general public go on sale on February 12, with a presale for American Express Card holders beginning on Wednesday. For more information, visit justintimberlake.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicjustin timberlakesuper bowl 52Super BowlChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Timberlake includes Prince tribute at halftime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Heartbreak Hotel' on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30
Woodstock dad makes movie to honor 10-year-old son who died of brain cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News