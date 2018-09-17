CHICAGO (WLS) --Kanye West is coming home again.
We knew the Chicago native thought about his hometown now and then, given that he and wife Kim Kardashian West named their third child after the city. Chicago West may get to know her namesake now, as her rapper father has announced he's "moving back to Chicago and never leaving again."
@chancetherapper just brought out @kanyewest at @OpenMikeChicago and he announced he’s moving back to Chicago FOR GOOD 😭🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/1H5Rt1ACLH— JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) September 18, 2018
West made the announcement Monday night at an event hosted by another Chicago-born and bred musical and cultural icon, Chance the Rapper. He also said the two superstars are working together on a new album that will be called "Good Ass Job."
The crowd at Chance the Rapper's monthly Open Mike event, which is an opportunity for students to perform and learn from artists, seemed to welcome West home with open arms, reacting with cheers and chants of "Kanye."
However, West is known to make claims that later go unsubstantiated: Last week the rapper said he would be teaching classes with the Art Institute and the American Academy of Art. Both schools said it wasn't true.