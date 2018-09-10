ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute; school says not true

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kanye West went on a bit of a tweet storm Sunday night, claiming that among other things he is going to be teaching a course at the Art Institute of Chicago, and the American Academy of Art.

The only problem is, the American Academy of Art tells said this is not true and the Art Institute gave a similar statement to several websites.


In another tweet Kanye said he'd be doing a Chicago Comedy Jam, and that he'd restore the Regal Theater.


It was not clear if Kanye was referring to the original Regal Theater in the city's Grand Boulevard neighborhood, which currently houses the Harold Washington Cultural Center, or the Avalon Regal Theater in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the entrepreneur who purchased the theater out of foreclosure in 2014 has been trying to raise money to restore it.

Kanye also tweeted that he would be putting a Yeezy office in Chicago, but offered no further details. Yeezy is the rapper's line of apparel and footwear.

Related Topics:
entertainmentkanye westtwitterChicagoSouth ChicagoGrand Boulevard
