Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West tweets that he is running for president

Kanye West says he is running for president.

The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.'


West first announced back in 2015 that he would run for the White House this year, but then he and wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to President Trump.

If West is serious, it will be tough for him to get on the ballot even as an Independent this late in the race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westentertainmentabc7ny instagramu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old girl among 4 killed in Chicago July 4th shootings so far
Despite canceled fireworks show, Navy Pier draws crowds
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 862
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Chicagoans swap July 4th cookouts for community activism
Show More
Trump signs extension of COVID-19 relief fund for businesses
Gov. Pritzker kicks in $51.5M more for taxes initiative
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
AMITA Health St. Joseph nurses go on strike
More TOP STORIES News