Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, sold out in less than an hour

The event will be held Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.
Tickets were made available to the public for free on a first come, first served basis, starting Saturday at 11 a.m.
Sunday Service will be simulcast on Chicago radio stations 107.5 WGCI and 103.5 KISS-FM, and will be livestreamed on https://t.co/O4kjknGwXT.— Live Nation Chicago (@LiveNationIL) September 7, 2019
Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM. The event will also be livestreamed on SundayService.com.