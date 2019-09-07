Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, sold out in less than an hour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West is bringing his "Sunday Service" to Chicago, and the event sold out in less than an hour of tickets being released to the public.

The event will be held Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Tickets were made available to the public for free on a first come, first served basis, starting Saturday at 11 a.m.



Fans unable to attend the "Sunday Service" can listen to the live broadcast on 107.5 WGCI Chicago and 103.5 KISS-FM. The event will also be livestreamed on SundayService.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmuseum campusconcertkanye westmusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Chance the Rapper and wife welcome baby no. 2
1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Show More
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Softball tournament honors Chicago's fallen police officers
U of I to launch shuttle between Urbana, Chicago campuses
ALS Walk for Life Chicago to step off at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News