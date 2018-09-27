ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart talks 'Night School,' running Chicago marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

"Night School" is Kevin Hart's latest laugh fest and it opens Friday.

By and Marsha Jordan
"Night School" is Kevin Hart's latest laugh fest and it opens Friday.

Janet Davies talked to the funny man about getting physical in the comedy and gearing up for running the Chicago Marathon.

In "Night School," Tiffany Haddish plays the teacher who won't put up with any nonsense from this bunch.

Janet Davies: "You a co-writer on it, you were very generous with the lines you gave your cast."

Kevin Hart: "Look, I can give you funny and I can put it down... I think funny evolves as more funny minds come into play."

Davies: "Do you push your MMA down trying to tussle with Tiffany?"
Hart: "Well you know I'm a nice guy, you see my shoulders, I don't have to tell you what I'm capable of. There were moments when I asked myself, should I take her out, do I choke Tiffany out? No, Kevin, that's not right!"

Hart really is all about fitness. He not only showed off at Wrigley over the summer, Kevin spent time here gearing up for his next challenge

Davies: "You're coming back to do the Marathon, what's your regimen like, how are you training?"

Hart: "The thing about Kevin Hart is, if you don't mind me talking in the third person, I am what you would call an alien, because there's not a lot of people like me. I'm actually I'm going to run the marathon and I fly to do a show that night after the marathon, which is unheard of, but just makes an amazing story, that's what I do."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkevin hartmovie premierechicago marathon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: Jeopardy
Next on Windy City LIVE
Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to resume presenting their case Monday
Body believed to be missing boy with autism found in Gastonia, NC
'I'M INNOCENT': Teen accused of killing parents speaks for 1st time
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
Man charged with trafficking heroin to New Lenox via Metra train
Former Orland Township employee accused of stealing nearly $60k in government funds held on $25k bail
Source: Addison Russell's administrative leave extended through Sunday
Show More
Amazon launches 4-Star store that only sells its highest-rated items
River North, Lincoln Park ride-share passengers targeted by armed robbers
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Lake Shore Drive lanes between Monroe, LaSalle to re-open Thursday
More News