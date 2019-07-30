Arts & Entertainment

Lollapalooza 2019 Aftershows Schedule: Who's playing late concerts where

Festival goers listen to LCD Soundsystem perform on day 4 of Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you can't make it to Lollapalooza, or if you're just hungry for more live music this week, there are plenty of aftershows to attend.

Festival organizers said the official 2019 Lollapalooza Aftershows total more than 55 performances featuring more than 110 at venues around the city from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4.

Here are the official 2019 Lollapalooza Aftershows:

House of Blues
August 1: Bring Me the Horizon and Des Rocs
August 2: AJR with Josie Dunne
August 3: Rich the Kid with Calboy
August 4: Joji with Yeek

Vic Theatre
July 31: Rufus Du Sol with Willaris. K
August 2: Lauren Daigle with Devon Gilfillian
August 3: The Revivalists with Ruston Kelly

Metro
July 30: Kali Uchis with Tatiana Hazel and Iris Temple
July 31: Hozier
August 1: Death Cab for Cutie with Beach Bunny
August 2: Gary Clark Jr. with Fantastic Negrito
August 3: Kacey Musgraves with Sparkle City Disco
August 4: Louis the Child's Playground

Concord
July 31: FJK with ((( O )))
August 1: Gud Vibrations with SVDDEN DEATH and Wavedash
August 2: RL Grime with 99 Neighbors
August 3: J.I.D.
August 4: San Holo DJ Set with Sober Rob

Park West
August 1: Bishop Briggs with Shaed
August 2: Scarypoolparty with Age.Sex.Location
August 3: Francis and the Lights

Thalia Hall
July 31: King Princess with Cautious Clay
August 1: Sigrid with Houses
August 2: Judah & the Lion with The Band Camino

Bottom Lounge
July 31: Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Bonelang
August 1: Honne with Role Model
August 2: Chelsea Cutler with G Flip
August 3: Masego with Bri Steves

Lincoln Hall
July 31: Lennon Stella
August 1: Idles with A Place to Bury Strangers
August 2: Japanese Breakfast with Tasha
August 3: Sharon Van Etten with Dehd
August 4: Still Woozy with Slenderbodies

Reggie's
July 31: Jeremy Zucker with Alexnader 23
August 1: Ghostemane with Ozzuario
August 2: Bad Suns with Russo
August 3: Denzel Curry with Joseph Chilliams

Subterranean
July 31: Yellow Days with Elton
August 2: Mondo Cozmo with Liily
August 3: Yung Gravy

Empty Bottle
August 2: Magic City Hippies
August 3: (Sandy) Alex G with The Funs

Schubas
July 31: Half-Alive with Bad Child
August 1: Alec Benjamin with Bulow
August 2: Boy Pablo with Manwolves
August 3: Jade Bird with Wilderado

Chop Shop
July 31: Shallou with Upsahl
August 1: Baynk with Ilo Ilo
August 2: Omar Apollo with Yoshi Flower

August 3: Brownies & Lemonade

Sleeping Village
August 2: Men I Trust with Slow Pulp
August 3: Arkells with Michigander

Logan Square
July 31: Gothboiclique
August 2: Whethan with Cray and Diablo
August 3: Gryffin (DJ Set) with Win and Woo

East Room
August 1: 10th Annual Lollapalooza Side Show with King Princess (DJ Set)

Prysm
July 31: Matoma
August 1: Elephante with Win and Woo
August 2: Alesso
August 4: Diesel B2B and Valentino Khan

Roof on TheWit
August 3: Jonas Blue

Soundbar
July 31: Deorro
August 1: Fisher
August 2: Snails with Shlump
August 3: Loud Luxury
August 4: Madeon (DJ Set)

Spybar
August 1: Rufus Du Sol (DJ Set)

Tao
August 1: Party Favor
August 2: Grffyin (DJ Set)
August 4: Sheck Wes (Hosting)

GMan Tavern
August 1: Evan Konrad

Headquarters
August 2: Hobo Johnson (DJ Set)
