ABC Primetime

Eric Stonestreet of 'Modern Family' stars as Chiefs coach's brother in spoof video

(FILE)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet plays the part of the bumbling younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in a new spoof video that was released in advance of the first game of the regular season.

The video features Stonestreet as Randy, the owner of a California Jet Ski business who suffered a career-ending football injury as a 10-year-old. While getting his ankles taped alongside disinterested players, he explains, "Pop Warner. It's no joke."



Throughout the video, he offers players advice and discounts on personal watercraft. General Manager Brett Veach says, "He's almost like having another coach out there, one that we don't want or need."

Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native plays the character Cameron Tucker, on the ABC sitcom that is in its final season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkansas city chiefsabc primetimemodern family
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
ABC stars hit the red carpet ahead of ABC fall primetime lineup
First look at the new fall season on ABC
'Bachelorette' villain makes it to the hometown dates
'Reef Break' explores Poppy Montgomery's alter ego
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in coma after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics to reopen
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Former Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Woman from north suburbs killed in California boat fire
2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested
Show More
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve ID'd
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopening this weekend
Neighborhood groups fight to keep Pilsen's St. Adalbert Church
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
More TOP STORIES News