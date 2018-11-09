MICKEY MOUSE

Naperville woman, Disney superfan travels the world with GMA

EMBED </>More Videos

One Disney super fan from Naperville set off on the trip of a lifetime Friday, traveling the world with Good Morning America's Ginger Zee for Mickey's 90th birthday.

Jesse Kirsch
HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
One Disney superfan from Naperville set off on the trip of a lifetime Friday, traveling the world with Good Morning America's Ginger Zee for Mickey's 90th birthday.

Zee and the mouse himself surprised Hinsdale Adventist Academy 4th Grade Teacher Patrice Jenkins in her classroom Friday morning, sharing the exciting news with Jenkins live on GMA.

"You and I are about to go around the world, starting today," announced Zee, shocking Jenkins.

"Seeing Mickey today I was in tears...My mind is still blown. I'm like 'is this real, has this really happened,'" Jenkins said before letting out a gleeful scream.

Zee said she and Jenkins will visit all nine Disney parks in six cities (on multiple continents) in just a week! According to GMA, the duo will travel 23,464 miles throughout the journey.

Jenkins was selected from a pool of Disney superfans; a clear choice for her students.

"She loves mickey so much. She even has dresses, purses... stuffed animals," explained 10-year-old Livny Mondragon who was in Jenkins' class last year.

Jenkins' husband said that lifestyle is 24/7.

"We got married at Disney, honeymoon at Disney," said D'Juan Jenkins with a laugh.

Patrice Jenkins uses her love of "the Mouse" to spread joy and inspire her 4th graders.

"I think it teaches them to be creative and innovative thinkers," she said of the Disney brand and Walt Disney's work, adding, "If you're passionate about something, do it... Make those dreams happen."

Before she could even absorb the shock, Jenkins left her classroom and had to rush off to the airport for her first flight on this magical adventure. All she knows for sure is that she's going to be away for 9 days and that she needed to bring her passport.

As part of Mickey's 90th Birthday celebration, Disney will donate $5 each to the Make-A-Wish foundation for posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter that show off Mickey Mouse ears (or other creative ears) in a picture. Use #ShareYourEars to help raise up to $2 million.

ABC 7 is owned by the Walt Disney Company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentDisney Worldmickey mouseteacherHinsdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MICKEY MOUSE
Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday
Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday
CUTE PHOTOS: Babies recreate Mickey's most iconic looks
Birthday cake Oreos coming soon for Mickey's 90th birthday
More mickey mouse
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woolsey Fire destroys Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld,' 'MASH'
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter via surrogate
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Northwestern police: Thieves targeting women on Evanston campus
Chatham hit-and-run driver injures pregnant passenger, strikes Cook Co. Sheriff's vehicle
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores, including Chicago area locations
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Tanning salon rapist Marc Winner pleads guilty in new case
Stolen car returned with handwritten apology
2nd body recovered from Calumet River near where car plunged into water
American Airlines to allow nut allergy sufferers early boarding
Show More
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Pan Artesanal combines French and Mexican flavors for unique pastry experience
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Conjoined Bhutanese twins have been successfully separated following a six hour surgery
Chicago Weather: Area sees first measurable snowfall of season
More News