ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA engineers held a pumpkin-carving contest.

CNN
NASA engineers just out did us all when it comes to pumpkin-carving.

They recently held their seventh annual pumpkin-carving contest at NASA's jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Simple smiling pumpkin or carved faces would just not do at this competition. Instead, contestants took standard jack-o'-lanterns and made them spin, light up, glow and even battle other pumpkins.

All of the contestants had to create their entries on their own time.

The prize for coming up with all of these gourd-gous displays?

Just good ole fashion bragging rights
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenpumpkinnasaCalifornia
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Can't-miss sports and fitness events in Chicago this week
Grinch discusses stealing Christmas scheme on WCL
3 events worth checking out in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suburban park district police chief accused of posting videos of sexual encounters without women's consent
Man sentenced in murder of girl, 12, who screamed 'Daddy, don't' as she was killed
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
Jason Van Dyke appears in court for first time since conviction
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
Man maced, robbed inside River North hotel room
Dozens of adoptable dogs from Florida arrive at PAWS Lakeshore
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
Show More
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
The White House playbook for Election Day security
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Texas bar transforms into Moe's Tavern from 'The Simpsons'
More News