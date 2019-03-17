netflix

Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry

(Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK -- Netflix will remove footage of a real fiery train disaster from its hit post-apocalyptic survival film "Bird Box" months after the streaming giant was criticized for exploiting a tragedy.

The stock footage was taken from a 2013 crash in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when a train carrying crude oil came off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people.

Netflix licensed the footage from the stock image vendor Pond 5 and used it in "Bird Box" in an early TV news montage. The Sandra Bullock-led thriller is about monstrous entities that compel any human who sees them to quickly try to kill themselves.

Pond 5 in January said the footage "was taken out of context" and apologized. But Netflix said at the time it wasn't planning to cut the clip, although said it was looking at ways to do things differently moving forward.

Nexflix changed its mind and said Friday it will replace the footage with an outtake from a former TV series in the U.S. The company said it is "sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Megantic community."

The mayor of Lac-Megantic, Julie Morin, had criticized the use of the footage, calling it "a lack of respect." She and Quebec's culture and communications minister, Nathalie Roy, applauded Netflix's latest move. "This result shows that by being united and pooling our efforts, everything is possible," Roy tweeted.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovienetflixcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NETFLIX
'One Day at a Time' canceled by Netflix
'Roma' earns Mexico first Foreign Language Film win
¿Será Roma, de idioma extranjera, la primera mejor película?
Streaming services at the Oscars: Spielberg speaks out
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade Sunday
NZ mosque shooting victim son of Villa Park Islamic Foundation family; vigil to be held Sunday
2 injured in Gage Park drive-by shooting
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Family says woman missing from St. Patrick's Day Parade found
Snooze button more harm than good
Show More
Balloons may have caused 'shooter' alert at U of Michigan
1 injured in South Shore apartment fire
2 injured in separate shootings on I-57
St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
More TOP STORIES News