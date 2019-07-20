CHICAGO (WLS) -- Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Judith Helfand takes audiences from the deadly 1995 Chicago heat disaster deep into one of our nation's biggest growth industries - disaster preparedness - in the film "Cooked: Survival By Zip Code." Along the way, she forges inextricable links between extreme weather, extreme disparity and the politics of 'disaster.'
You can see "Cooked: Survival By Zip Code" at the Gene Siskel Theater through July 25th. Judith Helfand is scheduled to appear for audience discussion on July 12, 13, 14, and 18. 19, 20, 21, 23, and 25, as well as other special guests.
For more information visit https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/cooked-survival-by-zip-code and https://kartemquin.com/films/cooked-survival-by-zip-code
New documentary brings awareness to structural racism and disaster preparedness
