Arts & Entertainment

New documentary brings awareness to structural racism and disaster preparedness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Judith Helfand takes audiences from the deadly 1995 Chicago heat disaster deep into one of our nation's biggest growth industries - disaster preparedness - in the film "Cooked: Survival By Zip Code." Along the way, she forges inextricable links between extreme weather, extreme disparity and the politics of 'disaster.'

You can see "Cooked: Survival By Zip Code" at the Gene Siskel Theater through July 25th. Judith Helfand is scheduled to appear for audience discussion on July 12, 13, 14, and 18. 19, 20, 21, 23, and 25, as well as other special guests.

For more information visit https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/cooked-survival-by-zip-code and https://kartemquin.com/films/cooked-survival-by-zip-code
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedocumentary
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot in separate lakefront shootings
Excessive Heat Warning continues for area Saturday
10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Park
Over 100 people honor homeless veteran who lived under Joliet bridge
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Jussie Smollett's attorneys argue against special prosecutor, want judge replaced
Show More
Man dies after falling off bike, onto Blue Line tracks: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Extreme heat continues Saturday
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Man accused of raping girl, 4, in McDonald's bathroom
Substation fires cause Wisconsin power outage on hottest day of year
More TOP STORIES News