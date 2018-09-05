ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume

(EW/Twitter)

Marvel fans have to wait until next year to see Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and the eponymous superhero in Captain Marvel, but they got an exciting glimpse with new images released Wednesday.

The costume for the Oscar-winning actress was revealed on the cover Entertainment Weekly.


The film will be the first female-led superhero movie in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's a reference to Larson's character during the credit scene of Infinity War when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is seen sending a message with Captain Marvel's insignia. The film, though, likely won't reveal much about what happens after the events of Infinity War, as it's set in the '90s.

The magazine also shared 10 new images, including a look at a younger Fury and at Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who is one of Danvers' oldest friends.

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019. The fourth Avengers film is slated for early May.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarveltrailersAnt Man
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best of Illinois: Top 10 entertainers in state history
Next on Windy City LIVE
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Skydiving Nationals drop into Rochelle
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Emanuel started thinking about not running again this summer
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Small plane tips after rough landing at DuPage Airport
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
2-year-old shot in the head in Gary dies
Jury selection process in Van Dyke murder trial begins
Best of Illinois: Top 10 entertainers in state history
Show More
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand penalized for 'unsubstantiated claims'
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
Ayanna Pressley, Chicago native, wins Massachusetts primary
More News