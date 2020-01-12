Arts & Entertainment

New Michael Jackson musical holds Chicago auditions in search for next 'King of Pop'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway casting crews are looking for the next big "Thriller" in the Chicago area.

Auditions were held Saturday at the Gus Giordano Dance School in a search for actors to play Michael Jackson in a new musical inspired by the late "King of Pop."

Casting crews are considering actors ranging in age from 10 years old to adults, since the show will follow Jackson's life.

In addition to Chicago, open auditions are being held in several cities across the U.S, including Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The musical "MJ" is set to open in New York this summer.
