ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New York Comic Con attracts 250K fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Comic Con brought thousands of fans to New York this weekend.

NEW YORK --
A quarter million comic and pop-culture fans took over New York City Saturday for the 12th annual New York Comic Con.

Fans dressed as their favorite characters from their favorite television shows, movies and comic books, from "Game of Thrones" and "Pokemon" to "Lord of the Rings" and "Batman."

"I'm really a huge fan. I'm a nerd, I don't look like it but I'm a nerd," said one fan.

Comic Con visitors also took the opportunity to buy the latest comic books, movies and games.

"This is the best day of the whole year, this is like a big theme park for nerdy things," said Mary Lee Carter of Morristown, New Jersey.

Participants said that it's not just the costumes and events that make Comic Con special, but the community.

Ben Goldsmith of Source Point Press said that for many, Comic Con gives the sense of "being a part of a community that I think for the most part, they didn't think they had."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcomic conu.s. & worldNew York
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' to premiere Sunday on ABC7
Program Note: General Hospital and Jeopardy
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Supt. Johnson to CPD: 'our job is to continue to serve' after Van Dyke verdict
Van Dyke verdict demonstrations remain peaceful; no arrests made
All southbound lanes on Bishop Ford closed after pedestrian struck, killed
Kavanaugh all but assured of Supreme Court confirmation ahead of Senate vote
Chicago AccuWeather: Stormy weekend with possible flooding
The 45th Annual Historic Pullman House Tour kicks off Saturday
Wrong-way driver sends bus crashing into Willis Tower
Show More
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking J.B. Pritzker's political campaign ad
'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' to premiere Sunday on ABC7
Park Grill in Millennium Park hosting pasta dinner for Chicago Marathon runners
Boy stabbed while walking in South Loop, in serious condition
More News