New York Comic Con attracts 250K fans

A quarter million comic and pop-culture fans took over New York City Saturday for the 12th annual New York Comic Con.Fans dressed as their favorite characters from their favorite television shows, movies and comic books, from "Game of Thrones" and "Pokemon" to "Lord of the Rings" and "Batman.""I'm really a huge fan. I'm a nerd, I don't look like it but I'm a nerd," said one fan.Comic Con visitors also took the opportunity to buy the latest comic books, movies and games."This is the best day of the whole year, this is like a big theme park for nerdy things," said Mary Lee Carter of Morristown, New Jersey.Participants said that it's not just the costumes and events that make Comic Con special, but the community.Ben Goldsmith of Source Point Press said that for many, Comic Con gives the sense of "being a part of a community that I think for the most part, they didn't think they had."