Arts & Entertainment

Nintendo game from 1987 sold for $9k at auction

A Nintendo game from the 1980s just sold for big bucks.

A copy of Kid Icarus, unopened and sealed, went for $9,000 dollars in an online auction.

The cult-classic came was first released by Nintendo in 1987.

Heritage Auctions says Kid Icarus is considered one of the hardest Nintendo Entertainment System titles to find in sealed condition.

Scott Amos recently discovered the game in the attic of his childhood home in Reno, Nevada.

He said he's splitting the money with his sister and they're taking their families on a vacation to Walt Disney World.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnintendoauctionvideo gameonline shopping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Can citizen action prevent mass shootings?
Obama library brings elation but also fear of displacement
Show More
DCFS investigating after 7-month-old left alone in bathtub dies
5 heat-related deaths so far this summer in Chicago area
Krispy Kreme to open location in Chicago Loop
Cleanup begins in Grant Park after Lollapalooza; Man dies after being transported from festival
5 Chicago residents killed in NM crash
More TOP STORIES News