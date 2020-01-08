Oscars host 2020: No host for second year in a row, Academy announces

In a tweet, the Academy promised stars, performances and surprises -- but no host.
This year’s #Oscars at a glance:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020
✅ Stars
✅ Performances
✅ Surprises
🚫 Host
See you Feb. 9th!
Last year, when the show also didn't have a single host, producers called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time usually occupied by a traditional host.
After last year's show, Oscars producer Glenn Weiss said, "The host on the show is a great thing, but where we are right now I think this is a good thing because the show is going to move."
"It's going to be fun to watch and we get to honor all these folks in these 24 categories," Weiss said
The telecast also went without a host in 1989.
