Oscars host 2020: No host for second year in a row, Academy announces

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:



✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host



See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars will go host-less for the second year in a row, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.In a tweet, the Academy promised stars, performances and surprises -- but no host.Last year, when the show also didn't have a single host, producers called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time usually occupied by a traditional host.After last year's show, Oscars producer Glenn Weiss said, "The host on the show is a great thing, but where we are right now I think this is a good thing because the show is going to move.""It's going to be fun to watch and we get to honor all these folks in these 24 categories," Weiss saidThe telecast also went without a host in 1989.